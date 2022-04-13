Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $749,000 in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Talkspace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TALK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

