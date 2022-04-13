Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMG stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

