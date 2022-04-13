Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sohu.com worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $747.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Sohu.com (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.