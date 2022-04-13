Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,922 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

