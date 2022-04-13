Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE CVI opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.79. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

