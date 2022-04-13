Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.83) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Ryanair stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

