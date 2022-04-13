Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYKKY opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

