Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.95. Sabre shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 52,702 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

