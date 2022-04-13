Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safe-T Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

