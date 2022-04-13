Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

