Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.