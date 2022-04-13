Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT Raised to €43.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €41.50 ($45.11) to €43.00 ($46.74) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($38.04) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.98) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.74) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

