San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.49. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 764,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.12%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

