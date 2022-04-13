Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 3.41. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.82.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

