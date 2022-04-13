SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SD opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $18.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.70.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.