Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 260 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 270 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

SDVKY opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

