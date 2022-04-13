Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

