SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.11. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,978,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

