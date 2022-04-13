Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

