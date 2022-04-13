SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after acquiring an additional 876,597 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,462,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,960,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.