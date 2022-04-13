SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 5.6% Higher

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $70.77. 7,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,061,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
