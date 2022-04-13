Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock Price Down 1%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 225,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 834,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.40. The company has a market capitalization of £10.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

Get Seed Innovations alerts:

About Seed Innovations (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.