SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

