Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

