Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,151,397.40 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,359,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,105,233.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

