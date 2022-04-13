Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 414.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $596.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

