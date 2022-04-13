Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,849.52

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,849.52 ($37.13) and traded as high as GBX 3,066 ($39.95). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 3,061 ($39.89), with a volume of 388,569 shares.

SVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.44) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.75).

The stock has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,917.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,849.52.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.53) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,052.68).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

