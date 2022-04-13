SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.69

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 5725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

