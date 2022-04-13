Shapeshift FOX Token Market Capitalization Tops $114.01 Million (FOX)

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market capitalization of $114.01 million and $4.47 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.07 or 0.07472017 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,989.89 or 0.99859969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 296,715,163 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Buying and Selling Shapeshift FOX Token

