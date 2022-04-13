Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 50,000 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 50,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,410.48).
Shatish D. Dasani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Shatish D. Dasani acquired 50,000 shares of SIG stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,410.48).
LON SHI opened at GBX 39.05 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.48. The company has a market cap of £461.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.73. SIG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.76 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
About SIG (Get Rating)
SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.