Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,570 ($33.49) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.93) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.18) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,165.50 ($28.22) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,177 ($28.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,017.38.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

