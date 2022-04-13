Sherritt International (TSE:S) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.45. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE S traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.77. 1,049,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,861. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.52. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

