Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.10

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.51.
Shimizu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)
Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.
