Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($11.08) to GBX 900 ($11.73) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

KEYS opened at GBX 686 ($8.94) on Wednesday. Keystone Law Group has a twelve month low of GBX 523 ($6.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 910 ($11.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £214.54 million and a PE ratio of 34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 773.16.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

