Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Expands By 253.7%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 253.7% from the March 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,098,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.75 on Wednesday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.53 and a 1-year high of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.83.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.