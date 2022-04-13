Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Expands By 15,700.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

