Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Declines By 71.4%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 718,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

AVGR stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

