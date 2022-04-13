Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Rises By 229.6%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 229.6% from the March 15th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

