Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Increases By 3,480.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Close Brothers Group stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $50.46.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.5254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.11%.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Close Brothers Group (CBGPY)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.