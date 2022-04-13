Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Increases By 3,480.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.5254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.11%.

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.07) to GBX 1,370 ($17.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.00.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

