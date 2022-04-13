Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Drops By 87.5%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNPLY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 83,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

