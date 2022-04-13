Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Expands By 3,300.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

