Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Drops By 68.8%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.98) to £138 ($179.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.83) to £169 ($220.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.66) to £159.90 ($208.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11,693.25.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

