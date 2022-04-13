Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Grows By 445.0%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
