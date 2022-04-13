Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Grows By 445.0%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 445.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

