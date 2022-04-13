Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declines By 73.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the March 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 355,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. Kering has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

PPRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($811.96) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kering from €810.00 ($880.43) to €785.00 ($853.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kering from €813.00 ($883.70) to €803.00 ($872.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.50.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

