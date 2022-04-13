Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Declines By 87.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LUMIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,420. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

