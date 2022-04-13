Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Declines By 87.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LUMIF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,420. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
