Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Declines By 98.8%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MBAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 23,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,231. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

