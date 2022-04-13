Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Decreases By 66.9%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MACA stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACA. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 191,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.