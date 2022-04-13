Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases By 4,675.0%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 4,675.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

