Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Rises By 778.1%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 778.1% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

