Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 91.9%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SOBKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 147,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

